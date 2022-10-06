AGL 6.74 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
AVN 81.32 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.08%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.81%)
EFERT 82.74 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (3.54%)
EPCL 58.65 Increased By ▲ 2.32 (4.12%)
FCCL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.39%)
FFL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.68%)
FLYNG 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.49%)
GGGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.09%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.4%)
GTECH 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.71%)
HUMNL 6.52 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.03%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 29.61 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.49%)
MLCF 28.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.56%)
OGDC 76.30 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.42%)
PAEL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.95%)
PRL 17.55 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.36%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.52%)
TELE 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
TPL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.5%)
TPLP 22.23 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.12%)
TREET 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.16%)
TRG 146.50 Increased By ▲ 2.59 (1.8%)
UNITY 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
WAVES 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
WTL 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
BR100 4,245 Increased By 65.7 (1.57%)
BR30 16,518 Increased By 317.1 (1.96%)
KSE100 42,159 Increased By 547.9 (1.32%)
KSE30 15,895 Increased By 290.5 (1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Reuters Published 06 Oct, 2022 01:56pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, tracking gains in oil prices after OPEC+ agreed to further tighten global crude supply.

Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, stabilised near three-week highs following OPEC+’s agreement to further tighten global crude supply with a deal to slash production by about 2 million barrels per day, the largest reduction since 2020.

The agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, comes ahead of a European Union embargo on Russian oil and would squeeze supplies in an already tight market, adding to inflation. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index firmed 0.1%, helped by a 4% jump in Sahara International Petrochemical Co.

The kingdom’s Public Investment Fund was set to raise $3 billion on Wednesday in its first foray into the debt capital markets, taking advantage of a brief period of calm to become the first sovereign wealth fund to issue green bonds.

Gulf equities extend gains, Qatar posts best day in 4 years

Dubai’s main share index added 0.4%, with Emirates NBD Bank gaining 2%, while budget airliner Air Arabia climbed 1.5%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index rose 0.3%, led by a 0.7% increase in the country’s biggest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Separately, United Arab Emirates hospital group NMC Healthcare (NMCH) was granted an injunction from an Abu Dhabi court on Wednesday to prevent one of its creditors from taking legal action against it in another jurisdiction.

NMCH was forced into administration in 2020 after the disclosure of more than $4 billion in hidden debt left many UAE and overseas lenders with heavy losses.

The Qatari stock index was up 0.7%. QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi said on Wednesday that his company will become the world’s largest trader of liquefied natural gas (LNG) over the next 5-10 years, a position that is currently held by Shell.

Gulf markets MENA

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets gain on rising oil prices

Losses caused by flood havoc: Dar briefs ADB on estimates

HUBCO to invest additional $1mn in Thar Energy Limited

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows clock in $5.14bn in 25 months

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

PTI MNAs resignation: IHC says political disputes must be resolved in parliament

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Oil hovers near three-week highs after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

Read more stories