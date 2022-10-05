US oil may rise into $88.39-$89.96 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $86.90 per barrel and rise into $88.39-$89.96 range, driven by a wave c.

This wave has travelled above its 100% projection level of $85.83. Chances are it may extend into $88.39-$89.96 range.

The nature of the rise is still classified as a bounce, instead of the beginning part of a medium-term uptrend.

A retracement analysis on the downtrend from $90.19 to $76.25 reveals a resistance at $86.90, which works together with the one at $86.81 to stop the rise and cause a correction.

Similar to the correction from the Oct. 3 high of $84.56, the current fall may end above $84.92, as suggested by a small rising channel.

US oil may rise into $84.37-$86 range

A break below $84.92 could cause a fall into $83.27-$84.25 range.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance zone of $85.59-$86.11.

The break opened the way towards $89.20.

Despite a possible further gain, the downtrend may remain steady, as a wave C from $104.46 is expected to extend to $73.93, while a bigger wave (C) from $123.68 may eventually travel to $62.89.