US official calls on Khar

ISLAMABAD: United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West called on Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar on Wednesday and discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as, Afghanistan’s situation.

While speaking to the visiting United States Special Representative on Afghanistan, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs reaffirmed commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and stable Afghanistan. She also stressed the need to uplift Afghanistan economy.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong also called on the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs separately at her office in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to a statement of the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed various aspects of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, and global and regional issues of mutual interest. The MOS also thanked China for its generous relief assistance to flood victims of Pakistan.

