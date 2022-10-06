Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, killing 4

KABUL: An explosion hit a mosque in Afghanistan’s capital near the heavily fortified interior ministry compound on Wednesday, killing four people and wounding 25, a ministry spokesman said.

The government did not immediately say what caused the blast in Kabul, where Islamist militants have carried out a number of attacks in recent months. “The mosque was used by visitors and sometimes by interior ministry employees,” said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor, who confirmed the casualty toll.