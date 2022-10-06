AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday
Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2022 05:59am
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (October 05, 2022)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                        8220-8300
Gur                         9000-11000
Shakar                     11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7800-8150
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             25000-31250
Turmeric                   15500-16500
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               15500-17000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          17000-19000
Dal Mong (Washed)          17500-19500
Dal Mash (Sabat)           29000-31000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          31000-35000
Dal Mash (Washed)          37000-40000
Dal Masoor (Local)         38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor)         25000-27000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-27000
Masoor (salam-local)       30000-35000
Gram White                 25000-30000
Gram Black                 18000-20000
Dal Chana (Thin)           19500-21000
Dal Chana (Thick)          20000-21000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    20000-22500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    22000-25000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        22000-28000
Basmati Super (new)        23000-24000
Kainat 1121                18000-25000
Rice Basmati (386)         13000-14500
Basmati broken              7000-13000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                    650-980
Tea (Green)                   500-1300
======================================

