AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,611 Increased By 261 (0.63%)
KSE30 15,604 Increased By 126.9 (0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US trade deficit narrows in August on further imports drop

AFP Published 05 Oct, 2022 06:50pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The US trade gap declined for a fifth straight month in August as imports, including oil, fell further, according to official data released Wednesday.

Exports edged down as well on decreases in industrial supplies and materials, the Commerce Department said.

The overall trade deficit dropped $3.1 billion to $67.4 billion in August, the data showed, slightly more than expected.

In recent months, companies have rushed to replenish depleted inventories to meet strong demand from US consumers.

But soaring inflation has raised concerns that shoppers will pull back, causing firms to become more cautious.

The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively to dampen demand and cool inflation, and many families have to spend a greater share of their incomes on staple goods.

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

US goods and services imports fell by $3.7 billion to $326.3 billion in August, a decline fueled by a $2.7 billion drop in crude oil imports amid falling global energy prices.

Exports dropped $700 million in August, with a dip seen in shipments of automotive vehicles, parts, and engines, as well as a slight decrease in travel.

The US deficit with China stood at $33.5 billion, up slightly from July, and the highest since November 2018.

“The data reported so far for (the third quarter) suggest trade will once again contribute positively to GDP,” Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics said in an analysis.

But she cautioned that “weaker global growth prospects suggest trade flows will slow,” as a strong dollar and softer foreign demand weigh on exports.

Higher interest rates have strengthened the US dollar, making American goods relatively more expensive, which could trim exports, but so far the data are likely to boost growth in the world’s largest economy.

US trade trade deficits

Comments

1000 characters

US trade deficit narrows in August on further imports drop

Ninth successive gain: Rupee settles under 224 as appreciation run continues

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Blast hits Kabul mosque in vicinity of interior ministry, kills 2

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

Haball confident its digital lending platform will help increase Coca-Cola Pakistan's sales

Mari Petroleum drills first-ever horizontal well in Sindh

WTO slashes 2023 global trade forecast as recession looms

Read more stories