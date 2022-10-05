Prison chief killed in IIOJK

OCCUPIED SRINAGAR: The chief of the prison service in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) has been murdered, police said on Tuesday, as the powerful interior minister visited the disputed Himalayan region that has been riven by a decades-long insurgency.

The body of Hemant Kumar Lohia, 57, the region’s director general of prisons, was found at his home on Monday night in the occupied Jammu region, police said.

Police said a household helper was the main suspect but group said it had targeted and killed Lohia.