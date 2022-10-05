AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
ANL 9.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
AVN 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.47%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 4.96 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.27%)
EFERT 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
EPCL 55.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.07%)
FCCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 8.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (15.35%)
GGGL 10.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
GTECH 9.19 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (12.35%)
HUMNL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.68%)
LOTCHEM 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.28%)
OGDC 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.8%)
PAEL 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.38%)
PIBTL 5.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
PRL 16.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.74%)
TELE 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.52%)
TPL 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
TRG 134.60 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.58%)
UNITY 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.6%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
WTL 1.67 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (50.45%)
BR100 4,150 Increased By 36.9 (0.9%)
BR30 15,830 Increased By 234.9 (1.51%)
KSE100 41,350 Increased By 138.7 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,478 Increased By 67.5 (0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Not increasing PL is no violation of IMF deal, NA body told

Sohail Sarfraz | Zaheer Abbasi Published 05 Oct, 2022 07:19am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha has informed the Finance Standing Committee of the National Assembly that the government has not violated the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement by not increasing petroleum levy on October 1, 2022.

After some committee members wanted to know whether Pakistan has violated the IMF program by adjusting petroleum levy between petrol and HSD, Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha acknowledged that the government did not increase petroleum levy on 1st October 2022 because additional petroleum levy was collected during Miftah Ismail’s period.

However, later after secretary finance said something to her she clarified that petroleum levy was not additionally collected instead it was increased on petrol and reduced on diesel. She said that Pakistan has not violated the IMF agreement by not increasing petroleum levy.

The minister added that the government is committed to the IMF program because it is important for external financing inflows from multilaterals that the country is in need of.

Earlier, during agenda items on measures announced during the Covid-19, treasury member has appreciated the role of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) in handling of Covid in fiscal year 2019 and 2020 and stated that measures taken by them considerably lessen the impact of pandemic on the life of common man.

The chairman of the committee stated schemes announced during the Covid benefited less to the small business and were meant for big businesses such as textile and others. He regretted that that share of the SMEs in the total credit disbursement was merely seven percent and remaining 93 percent was taken by influential businesses. Sheikh also referred to India and stated that SMEs share in total credit disbursement in India was 14 percent and in Bangladesh was 12 percent.

Upon this, Ali Pervez of the ruling party said that the SBP’s and the FBR’s role in handling of Covid was much better compared to other countries and do not deserve criticism. He said that as access to credit to the SMEs falls in financial inclusion, therefore, it should be taken as separate agenda.

He said that the credit being provided to the textile sector was being criticized, whereas, textile sector contributes to 67 percent in the total exports of the country. That is why it gets more credit, he added.

The FBR chairman informed the committee that tax refunds worth Rs338 billion were given during Covid period of 2019-2020 and some portion of 2021 even though the tax collection was stagnant. He said that the Finance Ministry has provided Rs110 billion grant to the FBR for clearance of refunds.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor said that SMEs and agriculture sectors are priority of the government because these are main pillars of the economy. He added that during Covid Rs436 billion loans were given to various sectors under Temporary Economic Refinance Facility (TERF) to ensure that people are not laid off and economic activities continue. These loans were issued to hundreds of companies, he added, besides Rs100 billion loans were given for low-cost housing scheme during corona. Export sector was also extended financing and SMEs were also given loans. He said that the scheme initiated for the SMEs would be further improved and would be continued. The meeting was informed that turnover tax rate for SMEs was also reduced.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF SBP FBR petroleum levy Minister of State for Finance NA Standing Committee on Finance

Comments

1000 characters

Not increasing PL is no violation of IMF deal, NA body told

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

1Q trade deficit declines 21.42pc to $9.2bn YoY

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution: Disqualification law pilloried by CJP with vehemence

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Jamshoro grid incident: Nepra slaps Rs10m fine on NTDC

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

Banks divert gold supply from India to China, Turkey

PM forms 12-member body to look into audio leaks deeper

Read more stories