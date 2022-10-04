Japan’s Nikkei jumps 3% on Wall Street strength, bargain-buying

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei jumped 3% on Tuesday to record its best session in more than six months, as investors scooped up beaten-down heavyweights and growth stocks after Wall Street closed sharply higher overnight.

The Nikkei share average advanced 2.96% to 26,992.21 in broad-based buying, marking its biggest daily gain since March 23, and posting its highest close since Sept. 22.

The broader Topix jumped 3.21% to 1,906.89 in its sharpest daily gain since March 10.

Wall Street’s three major indexes rallied more than 2% on Monday, as Treasury yields tumbled on weaker-than-expected manufacturing data, increasing the appeal of stocks.

“Investors scooped up shares that were beaten down, especially heavyweights and growth stocks,” said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities. “The market was also underpinned by the strong finish of Wall Street.”

Market participants shrugged off news that nuclear-armed North Korea fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years earlier in the day.

Uniqlo clothing shop owner Fast Retailing rose 2.02% and was the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by technology investor SoftBank Group, jumping 5.1%, and chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron, which rose 2.68%.

The wholesales sector, which includes trading houses, was the top performer among the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s 33 industry sub-indexes, jumping 5.53% as Itochu raised its profit forecast and announced a share buyback.

Itochu surged 8.34%, while Mitsubishi Corp gained 4.83% and Mitsui & Co climbed 5.39%.

Energy shares also advanced, as oil prices rose after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, said it would consider reducing output.

Explorers jumped 4.96% and refiners rose 4.13%. Inpex and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co climbed 5.36% and 3.37%, respectively.

Shipping firm Kawasaki Kisen was the only decliner on the Nikkei, falling 1%.