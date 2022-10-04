AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: K-Electric (KE) management has sought a few weeks’ time for definitive comments on the draft of proposed Arbitration Agreement (AA) with the Federal Government, hinting at some internal changes in the management.

According to a communication of Ahmad Irfan Aslam, Head, International Dispute Unit, Attorney General Office with Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Energy and Economy, a meeting was held at the Energy Division on August 3, 2022 concerning several issues related to settlement of disputes between K-Electric and different federal and provincial governmental agencies wherein he was instructed to liaise with KE to finalize arbitration.

He has maintained that in this regard, his office has been in touch with Executives at KE, adding that it has been learnt from publicly available resources that KE is undergoing corporate restructuring and requires 4 to 6 weeks for its internal management change to be affected.

He further noted that KE shall be able take a definitive position only after the process of corporate restructuring is concluded.

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Insiders in Power Division told Business Recorder that minority shareholders belonging to KES Power Limited intend to sell their shares and as the process is completed, the proposed draft of agreements for settlement of different issues will be finalized and presented to the federal cabinet for final nod.

The selling of shares will also require regulatory approval from the concerned government agencies like SECP.

When contacted, Bilal Azhar Kayani, Coordinator to Prime Minister on Energy and Economy said: “We are in active consultation with KE to resolve their outstanding issues. Substantial progress has been made and we are hopeful of reaching resolution including the arbitration, if needed.”

He further stated that KE is also going through an internal shareholding restructuring process; however, the government does not see that as an impediment in finding a solution to these long-standing issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

KE Federal Government Power Division KE’s Arbitration Agreement

Comments

1000 characters

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories