Iranian plane arrives safely in China after fake bomb scare

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 06:45am
NEW DELHI: Iranian airliner Mahan Air’s Tehran to Guangzhou flight arrived safely and on time at its Chinese destination, Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said on Monday, after a report of a bomb scare onboard.

India’s air force (IAF) said it had scrambled fighter jets after receiving information of a bomb scare on an airline bearing Iranian registration passing through Indian airspace.

The air force said it later received information from Iran’s capital Tehran to disregard the bomb scare and the flight continued its journey.

“Our Airbus 340 passenger plane was travelling from Tehran to Guangzhou in China, and as soon as the pilot learned about the possibility of an in-flight bomb, he informed relevant authorities. The Mahan operation control centre discerned that the threat was fabricated and the flight continued its journey in full safety,” Mahan Air said in a statement.

