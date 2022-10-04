FBR disposes of 40,058 appeals during ‘tax year 2022’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has disposed of 40,058 appeals filed by taxpayers against the FBR during the ‘tax year 2022’ as compared to 22,095 appeals decided during ‘tax year 2019’, reflecting a growth of 81.29 percent.

An FBR document on FBR Legal Wing’s performance during 2021-22 revealed that the FBR had introduced the e-Filing of Appeals at the first appellate forum of Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals).

The FBR has managed to amend the Rules of Business, 1973 to the effect to allow fully autonomy to FBR in making decision about payment of fee, special as well as normal without requiring approval from Law & Justice Division and placement of Legal Counsels/Advocates on FBR Panel without requiring approval from Law & Justice Division.

The FB would be able to engage any legal/advocate from outside the FBR Panel without requiring approval from Law & Justice Division (iv) Complete independence in handling litigation matters without requiring approval from Law & Justice Division.

The FBR has enhanced number of Commissioner Inland Revenue Appeals i.e. CIR (A) from 23 (BS-20) officers to 34 (BS-20) officers/CIR (A) across the country.

The annual disposal of appeals at national level grew from 22,095 appeals (tax year 2019) to 40,058 appeals (tax year 2022) registering a growth of 81.29 percent Revenue Division Year Book 2021-22.

The FBR has also introduced first ever “Policy for appointment of Panel Advocates” with introduction of ‘Score Card’ to ensure transparency and merit-based selection. Policy is duly approved by Board-in-Council (BIC) and okayed by Supreme Court in Prudential Bank’s case.

The FBR has introduced first ever “Policy for delisting legal counsels/advocates” from FBR’s Panel. Policy is duly approved by the FBR’s Board-in-Council.

The FBR has also enhanced the financial powers of the Chief Commissioners Inland Revenue for granting Special fee to the legal counsel from Rs 200,000 to Rs 500,000 to ensure timely, proper representation before the Courts, Constituted Regional Focal Teams to interact with and assist courts, registrars of High Courts and Attorney General Offices. Separate officers/staff of CIR (A) office, approved by Establishment Division, pending with Finance Division.

Moreover, the separate staff officers for the Commissioners Inland Revenue Appeals office will ensure the independence of CIR (A), besides adding to their efficiency, FBR’s document added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022