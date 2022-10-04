Mehr elected unopposed as PTA’s central chairman

KARACHI: Muhammad Mehr Ali has been elected unopposed as Central Chairman, Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA).

Muhammad Shafi as Senior Vice Chairman and Fazalur Rehman Shaikh elected as Vice Chairman of the Central Executive Committee, PTA for 2022-23.

The members of the Central Executive Committee of Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) include:

Agha Saiddain, Asdaque Sultan, Danish Naseem, Ejaz Ahmed Sheikh, Irfan Iqbal, .Muhammad Tayyab, Muttahir Shafique Pasari, Naveed Ahmed, Tahir Mushtaq, Tanveer Aslam Chawla, Waqas Shakil , Saqib Saeed Masood, and Sheikh Muhammad Shafi.

Meanwhile, Tariq Sheikh has been elected unopposed as Vice Chairman of All Pakistan Custom Agents Association.

Petron-in-Chief of United Business Group (UBG) S M Muneer, Chairman Shehzad Ali Malik, President Zubair Tufail and others have congratulated all newly elected office bears of trade bodies.

In letter of felicitation UBG has emphasized on the need of team work to meet the numerous uncertain economic conditions and challenges ahead in the wake of devastating flood across Pakistan, challenges of food insecurity, external debts problem, high inflation and flood related impacts.

The UBG has taken the pledge to unite the trade bodies to achieve the goals of stabilizing economic growth, increasing revenues, rationalizing expenditures through prudent expenditure management, enhancing exports and protecting the venerable segments of all sectors through relief measures.

The UBG also expressed its determination to facilitate all trade bodies without any discrimination which is evident by its package of incentives recently announced for all trade bodies to help them overcome the challenges.

The UBG also extended its congratulations to all office-bearers (SVPs/VP/VCs) and executive committee members and wish them best of luck.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022