HBL inaugurates ‘Prestige Lounge’ in Rahim Yar Khan

KARACHI: HBL inaugurated Prestige Lounge located in Rahim Yar Khan. This is the 1st HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making a total of 35 lounges across 14 cities, with plans to further expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President and CEO of HBL. The Bank’s senior leaders were also present on the occasion.

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs).

