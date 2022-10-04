AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Dar, PTEA members to discuss energy rates

Published 04 Oct, 2022
FAISALABAD: Patron-in-Chief of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) Khurram Mukhtar has said in a statement that Ishaq Dar have called us for meeting on Thursday to discuss energy rates and other issues of the industry.

He said that it is pertinent to mention here that the regionally competitive tariff was given to Textile sector back in Dec 2015, PTEA pleaded the case for entire textile value chain and accordingly Dar recommended $ 1.20 per mmbtu subsidy on gas which later on the subsidy was credited to all export sectors.

It took us at least four years to gain back share in global market. There is huge opportunity for Pakistani textile exporters to enhance the country’s export sales to $ 35 billion in next 5 years subject to remaining competitive.

