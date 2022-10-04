‘APOA to safeguard interests of consumer countries’

AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Press Release Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
KARACHI: Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA) is now founding member of Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA) which consist of the member countries namely Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The purpose of forming this alliance is to safeguard the economic and business interests of the palm oil consuming countries and create a level playing field for all fats and oils used in food, feed and oleo chemicals in Asia. It will further work towards increasing the consumption of sustainable palm oil in member countries.

We already know the myths about palm oil in today’s world, thus forming the alliance is crucial for strengthening Asian country’s role in palm oil sustainability. By growing sustainably and ethically, palm oil not only benefits the environment but small farmers and communities as well.

Asian Palm Oil Alliance (APOA), efforts would be made towards safeguarding the economic and business interests of the palm oil consuming countries, with the idea of it further working towards increasing the consumption of sustainable palm oil in member countries. “We appreciate the efforts of The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India towards the facilitation of the process of APOA formation. We are pleased to have the opportunity to support this initiative and look forward to achieving many milestones together with all member countries.”

The launch of APOA will help in developing a shared, collective, coordinated position of the Asian palm oil industry stakeholders.

This forum will indeed give great milage to Pakistan Edible Oil Refiners Association (PEORA) as we will not only be able to protect the interest of our Refineries in particular but also our Pakistan market in general.

