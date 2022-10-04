Sarah murder case: Physical remand of Shahnawaz extended

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz, son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, who allegedly murdered his Canadian national wife, Sarah Inam, at a farmhouse located within the limits of Shahzad Town.

Police produced Shahnawaz and his father Ayaz before the District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aamir Aziz after the expiry of his remand. The court extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz for another three days upon the request of the police.

The police on Friday last arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly murdering his Canadian national wife Sara Inam over a “family issue” with the help of dumbbells, a day after she arrived in Pakistan from Dubai.

