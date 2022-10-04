AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sarah murder case: Physical remand of Shahnawaz extended

Fazal Sher Published 04 Oct, 2022 07:37am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Monday extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz, son of senior journalist Ayaz Amir, who allegedly murdered his Canadian national wife, Sarah Inam, at a farmhouse located within the limits of Shahzad Town.

Police produced Shahnawaz and his father Ayaz before the District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Aamir Aziz after the expiry of his remand. The court extended the physical remand of Shahnawaz for another three days upon the request of the police.

The police on Friday last arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly murdering his Canadian national wife Sara Inam over a “family issue” with the help of dumbbells, a day after she arrived in Pakistan from Dubai.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

physical remand Shahnawaz Amir Sarah murder case

Comments

1000 characters

Sarah murder case: Physical remand of Shahnawaz extended

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories