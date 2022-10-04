KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.502 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,769. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.340 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.597 billion), DJ (PKR 3.212 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.848 billion), Crude (PKR 1.964 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 564.956 million), Silver (PKR 455.384 million), SP500 (PKR 194.613 million), Platinum (PKR 181.295 million), Copper (PKR 111.518 million), Japan Equity (PKR 23.741 million) and Brent (PKR 10.521 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 31.772 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022