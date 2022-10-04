AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PMEX daily trading report

Recorder Report Published 04 Oct, 2022 05:55am
Follow us

KARACHI: On Friday at PMEX the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS/FX and indices was recorded at PKR 17.502 billion and the number of lots traded at 14,769. Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 4.340 billion, followed by Currencies through COTS (PKR 3.597 billion), DJ (PKR 3.212 billion), NSDQ100 (PKR 2.848 billion), Crude (PKR 1.964 billion), Natural Gas (PKR 564.956 million), Silver (PKR 455.384 million), SP500 (PKR 194.613 million), Platinum (PKR 181.295 million), Copper (PKR 111.518 million), Japan Equity (PKR 23.741 million) and Brent (PKR 10.521 million). In Agricultural Commodities, 15 lots of Cotton amounting to PKR 31.772 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PMEX COTS/FX PMEX daily trading report

Comments

1000 characters

PMEX daily trading report

Rupee to come below 200: Dar

MoF seeks implementation status of EFF commitments

Draft of proposed AA: KE seeks time for filing definitive comments

Miftah terms govt’s PDL move ‘reckless’

Low consumption of MS, HSD: Jul-Aug PDL collection shortfall stands at Rs93bn

Food crisis: IMF says up to 20 states could require emergency assistance

Summary re-submitted to ECC: A revolving account for Chinese IPPs on the cards

Cash aid to flood-hit people: Complaints of malpractices irk Dar

‘Second wave of death and destruction’: UN hikes aid appeal five-fold to $816m

Five zero-rated sectors’ concessional tariff issue to be resolved soon: MoC

Read more stories