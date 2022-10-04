AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 04, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

US to curb more tech exports to keep chips from China military

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2022 01:07am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States is expected to announce this week new measures restricting Chinese companies from gaining access to technologies enabling high-performance computing, three people briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The measures would aim to cut off China's access to advanced semiconductor technology, the people said. The New York Times was first to report the new restrictions could come as soon as this week, adding that Washington also plans to limit US-made microchips from being sold to China's most powerful supercomputing and data center projects.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment and the Commerce Department declined comment.

Reuters reported last month the Biden administration planned in October to broaden curbs on US shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools.

Biden administration reviewing China chip export policies, official says

The rules are part of a stepped up US effort to control technology that could support China's military.

As national security advisor Jake Sullivan said last month in a speech that touched on China and Russia, technology export controls "can be a new strategic asset in the US and allied toolkit to impose costs on adversaries, and even over time degrade their battlefield capabilities."

With technologies like advanced logic and memory chips, Sullivan said, "we must maintain as large of a lead as possible," he added.

Reuters reported in August that the United States was considering limiting shipments of chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC).

Chinese companies US shipments China military tech exports

Comments

1000 characters

US to curb more tech exports to keep chips from China military

IHC dismisses contempt notice against Imran Khan

Pakistan’s growth model facilitates only the top 1% elite: Miftah Ismail

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid 'second wave of death and destruction'

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

PM refuses to launch monitoring dashboard of flood relief aid, says application requires details

LHC dimisses money laundering case against Moonis Elahi

Kremlin prefers ‘balance’ after Putin ally suggests using nuclear bomb in Ukraine

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Pakistan voices serious concern over deteriorating health of Hurriyat leader Altaf Ahmed Shah

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Read more stories