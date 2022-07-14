Biden administration reviewing China chip export policies, official says

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration is reviewing policies for the export of some semiconductor chips to China to ensure that advanced technological know-how does not ending up in Beijing, a top Commerce Department official said during a congressional hearing on Thursday.

“I’m conducting a complete review over those policies…right now,” said Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, where he oversees restrictions on exports to countries like Russia and China. “And there’s also an interagency process looking at this. So there is a redline on what we would allow the Chinese to access,” he added.