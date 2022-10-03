Yamaha hikes bike prices by up to Rs15,500

Japanese bike-maker Yamaha notified increasing prices of its motorcycle line-up with the hike going as high as Rs15,500 and the new rates kicking in from October 3, 2022.

The development comes amid massive fluctuation in the value of rupee against the US dollar. On Monday, the rupee closed with a gain of 0.5% or Rs1.16 against dollar at Rs227.29, its seventh successive gain that came after massive depreciation earlier in September.

The price of Yamaha's YB125Z has increased by Rs13,500 with the new rate now standing at Rs286,500. Similarly, YB125Z DX's price went up by Rs14,500. The new price is Rs307,000, showed a notification issued by the company.

YBR125 will now be selling for Rs315,000 after a price hike of Rs15,500. YBR125G's price increased by Rs15,500 to Rs328,000. YBR125G (Matt Dark Gray) price also increased by 15,500. It will now be selling for Rs331,000.

The company last hiked prices in early August 2022 in the range of Rs18,000 to Rs20,500.

Association of Pakistan Motorcycle Assemblers (APMA) Chairman Sabir Sheikh said in August that motorcycle manufacturers were resorting to hike prices of their products because of sharp rupee depreciation.

“Motorcycle sales in Pakistan are witnessing a decline because continuous price hikes are denting the purchasing power of the consumers," said Sheikh in August.

The seasoned auto industry analyst said inflation has also forced a lot of car-owners, belonging to the middle income group, to shift towards bikes.

“The car owners who opted to shift to bikes initially bought Japanese models, however, the sales of Japanese bikes are also starting to drop as their prices are skyrocketing,” he added.