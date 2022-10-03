AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.58 Increased By ▲ 2.38 (3.21%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.82%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (1.13%)
FCCL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.47%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.04%)
GGL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.58%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.20 Increased By ▲ 3.35 (2.6%)
UNITY 22.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.96%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,130 Increased By 30.3 (0.74%)
BR30 15,687 Increased By 154.3 (0.99%)
KSE100 41,287 Increased By 158.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,459 Increased By 121.6 (0.79%)
Spot gold may retest support at $1,659

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:34am
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a support at $1,659 per ounce, a break below which could open the way towards $1,647-$1,652 range.

The metal failed twice to break a key resistance at $1,671, the 61.8% projection level of a wave c from $1,640.30.

Chances are this wave may have ended.

Over the next few days, gold may fall towards $1,640.30, the bottom of the wave b.

A break above $1,671 may lead to a gain into $1,678-$1,689 range. On the daily chart, gold failed to rise to a resistance at $1,686.

The failure, along with a tombstone candle on Sept. 30, suggests a consolidation around $1,657.

Spot gold may extend gains to $1,671

The bounce from the Sept. 28 low of $1,613.60 may extend, upon the completion of the consolidation, as the support at $1,611 is expected to hold the fall for some time.

