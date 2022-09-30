AGL 6.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
ANL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.03%)
AVN 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.61%)
EFERT 78.14 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.12%)
EPCL 55.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.36%)
FCCL 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
FLYNG 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
GGGL 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
GGL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
GTECH 8.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.67%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 28.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
OGDC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.35%)
PIBTL 5.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.87%)
PRL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.76%)
TELE 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
TPL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.63%)
TPLP 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.92%)
TREET 23.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.61%)
TRG 121.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-1.36%)
UNITY 22.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,093 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.25%)
BR30 15,412 Decreased By -56.1 (-0.36%)
KSE100 40,945 Decreased By -68.5 (-0.17%)
KSE30 15,265 Decreased By -47.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may extend gains to $1,671

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its gains to $1,671 per ounce, driven by a wave c. This wave started at $1,640.30....
Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 10:24am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may extend its gains to $1,671 per ounce, driven by a wave c.

This wave started at $1,640.30. It may either end around $1,671, or extend to $1,689.

Following its failure to travel above a resistance at $1,665, the wave c unfolds towards this level again.

Chances are this wave may overcome the barrier at $1,665 and develop towards $1,671.

Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,664

A break below $1,659 could open the way towards $1,652.

On the daily chart, the metal found a strong support of $1,611, the 100% projection level of a wave C.

Even though it is too early to conclude that the wave C has completed, at least, a decent bounce is highly expected.

The resistance at $1,657 has been broken.

The next resistance will be at $1,686.

Spot gold bullion Gold spot rates

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may extend gains to $1,671

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil holds steady on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

Cyber security: Constitutional, legal options to be exercised: govt

COAS may undertake official visit to US on Oct 3

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories