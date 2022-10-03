AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
AVN 76.89 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.63%)
BOP 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 4.92 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.61%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.22%)
FCCL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.21%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
FLYNG 7.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.83%)
GGGL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
GGL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.55%)
GTECH 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
KEL 2.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
MLCF 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
OGDC 75.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
PAEL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.82%)
PIBTL 5.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
PRL 17.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.99%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.62%)
TPL 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
TPLP 20.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.67%)
TREET 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.17%)
TRG 132.24 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (2.63%)
UNITY 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2%)
WAVES 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.33%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 31.5 (0.77%)
BR30 15,689 Increased By 156.2 (1.01%)
KSE100 41,290 Increased By 161.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 15,462 Increased By 125.1 (0.82%)
US oil may rise into $84.37-$86 range

SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $82.75 per barrel and rise into $84.37-$86 range. A bounce from the...
Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2022 11:16am
Photo: REUTERS

Photo: REUTERS
SINGAPORE: US oil may break a resistance at $82.75 per barrel and rise into $84.37-$86 range.

A bounce from the Sept. 26 low of $76.25 has extended, as confirmed by the gain from the Sept. 30 low of $79.14 and the a break above a falling trendline.

The rise is driven by a wave c, which is still well controlled by a set of projection levels on the fall from $90.19.

Following its two failures to break $82.75 last week, oil is poised to overcome this barrier and rise more.

Support is at $81.12, a break below which could open the way towards $79.11.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a resistance at $81.14, the break is expected to lead to a gain to $85.59.

The downtrend simply remains steady, as a wave C from $104.46 is expected to extend to $73.93.

It makes a part of a bigger wave C from $123.68, which could eventually travel to $62.89.

