AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Sohail Sarfraz Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs 107 billion sales tax from domestic consumption of petroleum products during 2021-22 against Rs 234.9 billion in 2020-21, reflecting a decrease of 54.4 percent.

The FBR’s annual data for 2021-22 revealed that a major chunk of around 44 percent of sales tax domestic collection comes from ten sectors including petroleum products, electricity, sugar, cement, natural gas, cigarettes, aerated water/beverages, etc.

After reduction of sales tax rate, the share of POL products, the top revenue generating source during 2020-21 with 22.7 percent share, has declined in 2021-22 to 9.9 percent.

The electricity is another major contributor with 13.8 percent share in 2021-22 increased from 12.7 percent in 2020-21. The collection from electrical energy grew by 14.1 percent, sugar by 13.3 percent, natural gas by 40.4 percent, electronics by 20.5 percent. However, negative growth was recorded by POL products at 54.4 percent and motor cars by 74.7 percent mainly due to reduction of sales tax rates and cement sector at 3.6 percent due to reduction in sales during 2021-22.

Government slashes petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre

The FBR said sales tax on imports is also an important component of federal tax receipts. The net collection of sales tax on imports during 2021-22 stood at Rs. 1,740.7 billion against Rs 1,115.9 billion in 2020-21, registering a growth of 56.0 percent.

Top 10 commodities of sales tax import have contributed a major share, i.e. 75.6 percent from sales tax on imports. The petroleum is the leading source of sales tax collection at import stage. Its share in total sales tax imports is 26.4 percent. During FY 2021-22 collection from POL products was around Rs 459 billion against Rs. 255.7 billion during 2020-21 reflecting a growth of 79.5 percent. This increase is attributed to increase in global prices, FBR data added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR Sales Tax petroleum products POL products FY22 sales tax domestic collection

Comments

1000 characters

FY22 domestic consumption of POL products: Sales tax collection declines 54.4pc to Rs107bn YoY

Contribution by 10 major sectors constitutes 71pc of CD collection

Leaked audiotapes on cipher: Cabinet decides to employ get-tough policy against IK

Closing date of Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Co: One-year extension approved by govt

IK says Maryam ‘has given new life to cypher’

IK granted pre-arrest bail

Inefficient power plants: Nepra accuses MoE of passing on Rs30bn burden to consumers

Purchase of immovable properties: Advance tax exemption for expatriates sought

New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

Railways resumes operations

Read more stories