New UAE visa rules to come into effect today

ISLAMABAD: The UAE’s new visa rules will come into force on October 3. Among the major changes, which were...
APP Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
ISLAMABAD: The UAE’s new visa rules will come into force on October 3.

Among the major changes, which were approved by the Cabinet in April, are longer visit visas for tourists, long-term residency for sought-after professionals and easy access to the 10-year golden visa initiative.

Golden visa holders who stay outside the country will not have their permits cancelled.

People who cancel their residency visas will have a six-month grace period to stay in the country. Previously, people were allowed only one month.

UAE and Dubai’s popularity surges among Pakistanis seeking jobs

The visa changes represent one of the biggest shake-ups of the country’s immigration policy in years.

The new visas include a standard 60-day entry permit, rather than 30 days at present, and a five-year, multi-entry tourist visa that allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days in a row, The National UAE reported.

