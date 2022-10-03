AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
COAS, UN chief’s military adviser discuss regional security

NNI Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:52am
RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on General Birame Diop (Senegal), United Nations’ Military Adviser to Secretary General during an official visit to United States.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including natural disaster caused by floods across the country came under discussion, said a statement issued by the ISPR in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The COAS appreciated the role of the office of UN Military Advisor in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN Military Adviser expressed his grief over the devastation caused by the ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes and offered sincere condolences to the families of the victims. He assured full support to the flood victims.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism, said the ISPR statement.

