Pakistan

Team from army’s School of Artillery visits Cnergyico’s oil refining complex

Press Release Published 03 Oct, 2022 07:09am
KARACHI: A delegation from the Pakistan Army’s School of Artillery visited Cnergyico’s oil refining complex (formerly Byco Petroleum) in Hub –Balochistan. The delegates were received by company’s senior executives and were given a detailed briefing on the refinery operations and future plans.

Cnergyico’s oil refining complex is capable of processing up to 156,000 barrels per day of crude oil to produce a variety of high-value fuels, such as petrol and high-speed diesel.

The delegates were informed about the strategic importance of the oil refining industry in Pakistan, its role in enhancing the country’s energy security, and Cnergyico’s future growth plans.

Cnergyico has been upgrading its oil refinery by installing state-of-the-art equipment and plants to ramp up petrol and diesel production, which will be Euro-V compliant. The company also seeks to increase its oil refining capacity to 200,000 barrels per day.

Balochistan Cnergyico Hub Pakistan Army’s School of Artillery Cnergyico’s oil refining complex

