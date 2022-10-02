Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad Saturday called on Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, where measures undertaken for the stabilisation and growth of the country’s economy were discussed.

Dar shared fiscal measures being undertaken for the economic revival of the country with SBP governor. He stressed that fiscal and monetary policy coordination is imperative for sustainable and effective economic growth.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad extended felicitations to the finance minister on assuming the office and stated that with the arrival of the finance minister, the market sentiments have considerably improved as reflected in the appreciation of the rupee. He was of the view that continuing efforts by the government and the Bank will further put a squeeze on those who were manipulating the foreign exchange market.

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

The governor SBP apprised the finance minister of different macroeconomic policy initiatives in line with the objectives of fiscal policy taken to achieve sustainable growth.

He said that the SBP is fully committed to supporting the process of economic revival as per the policies of the present government and assured the finance minister of his full support.

The finance minister commended the initiatives of the SBP on introducing digital banking in line with international best practices and Pakistan’s first Instant Payment System- Raast. He also appreciated the role of the SBP for the monetary stability and economic growth of the country.

