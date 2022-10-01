Ms. Marvel to receive Ensemble Award for Television by Critics Choice Association

Cast members from the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel will receive the Ensemble Award for Television for their performances in the show, announced the Critics Choice Association (CCA) earlier this week.

The series will be honoured as part of the CCA's inaugural Celebration of Asian Pacific Cinema & Television.

It features the finest achievements in front of and behind the camera. The awards are set to take place on November 4 in Los Angeles.

The Asian Pacific Cinema & Television category showcases both emerging and established talent. Recent projects to be featured within it include 'Turning Red', 'Squid Game', 'Pachinko', 'The Cleaning Lady', 'Fire Island', and many more.

'Ms. Marvel': Backstory leaves some Muslim fans unhappy

The story of Ms. Marvel revolves around an avid superhero fan, a 16-year-old high school student Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani who discovers she has powers of her own. The story goes on to explore how she navigates her own teenage-life and newfound powers while delving her history and identity.

The series features plenty of local actors and talent, featuring Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat along with Nimra Bucha and many more.

Latest episode of Ms. Marvel an ode to Karachi

Actress Zenobia Shroff, who plays Kamala's mother in the series, tweeted her response:

Fan turns superhero in ‘Ms. Marvel’ comic spin-off