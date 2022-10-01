AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Nuzhat Nazar Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet was informed on Friday that the copy of the relevant diplomatic cipher was missing from the records of the Prime Minister’s House that the former premier Imran Khan had been terming as an alleged proof behind the ouster of his government in April this year.

A federal cabinet meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. However, Marriyum Aurangzeb, in a separate message to Business Recorder clarified by saying that “Cypher copy of PM House got missing which was received by Azam Khan. The original is with Foreign Office.”

After a detailed consultation, the cabinet formed a special committee of the cabinet which will determine the legal action against all the involved, ex-prime minister, ex-principal secretary to the prime minister, and senior ministers. The cabinet committee will include the representatives of the coalition parties in the government, besides the ministers of the ministries of foreign affairs, interior, and law.

The cabinet was informed that although there is a record of the receipt of this cipher sent to the former prime minister at the Prime Minister’s House but its copy is not available in the record.

According to the law, this copy is the property of Prime Minister’s House. The meeting declared that “the theft” of diplomatic cipher records is a serious matter.

Govt forms committee to investigate cypher 'stolen' from PM House

The cabinet expressed concern over the audio leaks of former prime minister Imran Khan, former principal secretary to the prime minister and other persons related to the diplomatic cipher which has “exposed the conspiracy” of the former government and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cabinet discussed the issue of audio leaks in detail. The meeting endorsed the decision of the National Security Committee (NSC) to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

A diplomatic “cipher” was given fictitious meanings to kill key national interests for political gain and stolen after “fraud, forgery, fabrication”. This is a serious violation of the constitutional oath, other relevant laws, regulations, especially the “Official Secrets Act”.

The cabinet observed that It was an unforgivable crime against the state by giving priority to political interests over key state interests.

Therefore, according to the constitution, law and regulations, it is necessary to investigate this whole matter carefully and to determine the responsible parties and punish them strictly according to the law.

The cabinet meeting condemned in the strongest terms the harassment, intimidation, indecency, and surrounding and chasing by the PTI workers in London of the Information and Broadcasting Minister, Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Foreign Office Shehbaz Sharif Federal Cabinet Imran Khan Marriyum Aurangzeb

Comments

1000 characters

Cypher ‘missing’ from PMH, cabinet told

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories