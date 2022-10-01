AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

US defers repayment of $132m debt

Ali Hussain Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The United States on Friday approved providing $132 million in US debt relief to Pakistan under G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).

The US Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, signed the second US-Pakistan bilateral agreement on Friday in this regard.

Bilawal renews call for urgent debt relief, aid

“Ambassador Blome today signed the second US-Pakistan bilateral agreement under the #G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative, providing $132 million in US debt relief to Pakistan. Our priority is to redirect critical resources in Pakistan,” the US Embassy here announced through a tweet. The rollover is related to the G20 and Paris Club agreement in April 2020 to support 73 lower-income countries during the Covid-19 pandemic, under which the US provided relief on $128 million in debt to Pakistan.

At the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) urged the G20 to set up the DSSI. Established in May 2020, the DSSI helped countries concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic and safeguarding the lives and livelihoods of millions of the most vulnerable people. The government of Pakistan, taking advantage of this initiative, entered into negotiations with 21 creditor countries for debt suspension amounting to $US1.7 billion, according to the information posted on the official website of the Economic Affairs Division, Government of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IMF G20 DSSI US debt Donald Blome

Comments

1000 characters

US defers repayment of $132m debt

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories