PALSP elects office-bearers for 2022-23

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Association of Large Steel Producers announced election results and Saqib Riaz Tata of Naveena Steels has been elected as the new Chairman of the Association for the year of 2022-23.

Faizan Bhagani of Faizan Steel was elected as Senior Vice Chairman and Usman Ali of Kamran Steels and Hasan Farid of Pak Steel were elected as Vice Chairmen of PALSP for 2022-23. The election results were announced after the Annual General Meeting of the Association and the tenure of the new team begins from 1st October 22.

The new Executive Committee for the year 2022-23 consists of 10 members which includes Khurram Javed of Mughal Steels, Saqib Riaz Tata of Naveena Steels, Faizan Bhagani of Faizan Steel, Usman Ali of Kamran Steels, Hussain Agha of Agha Steel Industries Ltd, Shabaan Khalid of Ittehad Steels, Munawar Aftab Aziz of Aziz Industries, Rafat Farid of Pak Iron, Irshad Mowjee of Razaque Steels (Pvt) Ltd and Javed Iqbal of Karachi Steels (ex-officio member of the Executive Committee).

