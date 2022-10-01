There’s need to fine-tune civil servants’ skills: President

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Friday underlined the need for the capacity building of civil servants by ensuring the provision of quality training to civil servants as per international best practices to improve public service delivery.

This, he added, would enable them to appreciate, handle and resolve wide-ranging and ever-evolving challenges faced by the government in the heterogeneous, pluralistic and diverse socio-political context of Pakistan.

This was stated by the president of Pakistan while chairing a meeting of the Board of Governors of the National School of Public Policy (NSPP), at Aiwan-e-Sadr. The President of Pakistan is the Chairman of the Board of Governors (BoG) of NSPP.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives/Vice Chairman of BoG of NSPP, Ahsan Iqbal, members of the BoG of NSPP, and senior officials of the government and the NSPP attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, the president urged the NSPP to integrate Artificial Intelligence, utilise online and hybrid modes of learning in its training procedures and SOPs and upgrade its education modules to fine tune civil servants’ skills for making timely and informed decisions. This, he said, would help deliver efficient and quality services to the general public as well as help in the automation of trade, commerce and business-related processes and procedures, which were paramount for speedy and meaningful development and progress of the country.

The president said that adopting online training modules by the NSPP would increase its reach and effectiveness for imparting quality and relevant training to civil servants without incurring additional expenditures which were otherwise required for setting up physical training facilities. He also emphasised the launch of short-duration training courses to impart specific and sector-specific skills required by government officers for better service delivery in special and technical disciplines.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022