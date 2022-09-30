AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares record best quarter in 12 years

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:53pm
Follow us

Sri Lankan shares fell for a second straight week on Friday, dragged down by industrial and financial stocks, but rounded off a quarter with solid gains.

The index advanced 35.26% for the latest three months, its biggest quarterly gain since September 2010. The CSE All-Share index settled 0.21% lower at 9,931.07 on Friday, its second straight session of loss.

Since the ousting of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in July, the CSE share index has been rising for three months to September.

This month, Sri Lanka reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the loan of about $2.9 billion, with the lender’s board expected to approve it by end of this year.

Meanwhile, consumer inflation in Sri Lanka rose 69.8% in September, compared with a year earlier, data from the statistics department showed on Friday after the market closed.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday held a bilateral talk with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and urged him to proceed with reform based on a staff-level agreement with the IMF and provide sufficient information on debt.

Sri Lankan shares inch lower as financials drag

Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc and finance co Senkadagala Finance Plc were the top drags on the index, falling 1% and nearly 9%, respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All-Share index fell to 99.4 million shares from 214.2 million in the previous session.

The equity market turnover was 2.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.15 million), compared with 3.44 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing 209.4 million rupees worth of shares, while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading 2.44 billion rupees worth of stocks, data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE CSE All-Share index Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lankan shares record best quarter in 12 years

6th successive gain: Rupee closes the week at 228.45 against US dollar

Putin declares annexation of Ukrainian lands in Kremlin ceremony

At least two killed, 12 injured in Balochistan’s Kohlu blast

Audio leaks: another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran Khan and meeting on cipher

PM Shehbaz appoints Ishaq Dar leader of House in Senate

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Pakistan’s REER increases to 94.3 in August

Oil heads for weekly gain as OPEC+ considers output cut

Thar Energy Limited's 330MW plant to commence operations from Oct 1

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

Read more stories