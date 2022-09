SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,664 per ounce, to complete the sharp surge from the Wednesday low of $1,613.60.

The metal failed to overcome this barrier in its first attempt.

However, the strong momentum may render it to retest this resistance.

Gold falls as dollar, bond yields climb to multi-year peaks

A break below $1,647 may be followed by a drop into $1,632-$1,639 range.