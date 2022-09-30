PSX bags ‘Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2022’

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has made a tremendous achievement by winning the Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2022 presented by Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA).

This is the second consecutive year in which PSX has been awarded this prestigious accolade. GIFA is an internationally acclaimed platform recognizing excellence in banking and finance in the Islamic world. Since 2011, the Awards have been presented to individuals, institutions and government departments across the world that have shown outstanding performance in promoting Islamic banking and finance and in terms of commitment to social responsibility.

Speaking at the occasion, the PSX MD and CEO Farrukh H Khan said Pakistan Stock Exchange is proud and honoured to receive the Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award 2022 presented by Global Islamic Finance Awards, for the second consecutive year. This is an endorsement of the strength and robustness of PSX in presenting a comprehensive suite of products, offerings and regulatory enhancements in the Islamic finance sector.

