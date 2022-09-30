European destinations: Suspension of flights angers Senate panel

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Aviation on Thursday took notice of the suspension of flights to key European destinations.

The committee observed that if Pakistani carriers had been restricted from flying to EU states since July 2020 when the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) authorization to operate flights to EU member states and no efforts have been expedited even by the British Government in this regard consequently a reciprocal policy should be adopted and no European carriers should be allowed to Pakistan directly.

The Senate panel was of the view that it is a deliberate attempt to close carriers to come to EU directly and every passenger is picked up by the Gulf airlines.

The chairman committee after due deliberation directed to take up the matter with the Foreign Ministry along with the Civil Aviation Authority and discuss the process, the delay and the way forward that would lead to the lifting of restrictions on Pakistani airlines.

The ministry apprised that the government is synced with the Civil Aviation Authority which deals with routes. The chairman committee directed the ministry to come in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and make correspondence directly with the Britain government for the resumption of flights to the UK and other European focal points. The committee also inquired on the revenue losses incurred because of the suspension of flights to the UK. The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation was held here at the Parliament House on Thursday with Senator Hidayat Ullah in the chair, several matters pertaining to the quality and services rendered by Pakistan International Airlines were talked out. Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah inquired on the imposition of additional charges on seats after the ticket has been purchased. The CEO PIA replied that no additional charges on the availing of seats have been implied and further that he would conduct an inquiry on the same and give a report as to how and why such charges have been imposed.

Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah also commented that the PIA announcements at the time of welcoming the passengers is not appropriate and recommended to review the announcements in terms of locution used, to this the CEO replied that presently used phrases were also on the demand of the public, however, said to revisit the announcements and make appropriate changes.

The chairman committee said that all PIA announcements and services should be according to the International standards keeping in view the traditions and culture of Pakistan.

The committee also inquired whether or not the SOP of wearing masks are still enforced, the CEO replied that the SOPs of wearing a mask are still in force and said that all such enforcements are made through the civil aviation policies.

Senator Syed Muzafar Shah lamented that even after the SOPs are in action yet no enforcement on the same was made by Pakistan Airlines and people were seen without masks.

The committee also inquired about the 15 percent inflationary relief which has not been yet implemented by the PIA to which it was apprised that the matter has been commensurate with the HR committee and the board, he said that the decision of the board will be the final decision on the matter.

The investigation report on the matter pertaining to public importance raised by Senator Azam Khan Swati on negligence and inhuman behaviour of the PIA staff on ground at Dubai International airport with passengers of flight PK -212 on 14th August 2022 enroute to Islamabad was also submitted by the ministry as per the findings of the investigation. The CEO informed that a rigorous process was conducted in available record and statement of staff, it has been identified that initially, engineering tried their level best to rectify the aircraft fault at local level, however, the particular faulty component was not available in Dubai based in all airlines including Emirates.

Eventually, the aircraft was AOG and there was one option to arrange components from Pakistan.

Upon receiving the components within two hours, the aircraft became serviceable. The CEO also informed that an explanation has been issued to Saeed Gul and Noor Shah. He said that further action will be taken on receipt of a reply from them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022