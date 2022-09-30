FPCCI: Message from Ahsan Iqbal Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives

TEXT: On the auspicious occasion or the 45th Export Awards of the Federation or Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI). it gives me immense pleasure to address and offer my felicitation recipients of the Export Awards. The award is a recognition of not only your hard work in furthering your businesses but also facilitating the national objective or export-led growth and demonstrating your commitment to competitiveness in the global marketplaces.

Today Pakistan faces multiple challenges on domestic as well as global fronts. Overall business environment, pressure on external account, energy predicament, inflation, unemployment, security challenges, brain drain and elevated debt levels continue to be a drag on the overall growth. Internationally the country continues to face fast changing global scenarios across myriad facets such as knowledge revolution, competitiveness, diversification, product development and value addition. Consequently, this calls fora fundamental reset in business mindsets toward constant change and evolution to achieve social, political and economic success. We must aggressively pursue export-led growth strategics with leapfrogging mindset instead of incremental advances. We must invest in R&D and create quality brands moving away from commodity products.

Despite all challenges, achievement of the exporters in general, and award winners in particular is commendable, In spite of Pakistan's present economic situation, recipients or the award have demonstrated exceptional performance and thus represent champions of growth in their respective fields and set examples for others to follow. On this occasion, l also applaud the role of the FPCCl in facilitating the business community in spite of COVID-19 supply chain disruptions. I believe that this august event will boost confidence of the existing as well as aspiring exporters and present opportunities for promoting "Made in Pakistan".

Once again, I would like to congratulate all winners and convey my best for their concerted efforts, it is my pray that the business community and exporters continue to work diligently in augmenting their businesses and help to accelerate the pace of export-led economic growth in the coming years.

