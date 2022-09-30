AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
Sep 30, 2022
FPCCI: Message from Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI

Published 30 Sep, 2022 05:52am
TEXT: I am pleased to present the FPCCI Export Awards Souvenir on the occasion of 45th FPCCI Export Awards Ceremony. The FPCCI has regularly been organizing Export Awards since 1976. The FPCCI Export Awards is an acknowledgement of the excellent performance of the exporters and a service to the country by earning valuable foreign exchange every year. I am glad that the Export Awards have today gained international recognition and are also seen as source of encouragement by our business community.

Though prevailing conditions of uncertainty due to economy, financial and political instability and Covid-19 pandemic, created unseen hurdles to carry out commercial activities at home and abroad, but the efforts of our businessmen still made it possible to successfully export Pakistani products in the international market which is highly commendable.

I am grateful to the Honorable President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for sparing time to confer awards on leading exporters of the country, which is a reflection of the present government’s goals to promote exports and earn much needed foreign exchange.

I am thankful to all the Office Bearers, Members of the Executive Committee, Convener and Members of the 45th FPCCI Export Awards Committee and FPCCI Secretariat for their contribution in organizing this mega annual event.

I wish the winners every success for the future and hope that they will make us proud by flying the flag of Pakistan even higher in international markets.

