Nippon Paint Pvt. Limited: A success story to Inspire You!

TEXT: Established in 1881, Nippon Paint is a company defined by its rich heritage, unstoppable growth and a strong Asian presence by becoming the largest paint manufacturer in Asia Pacific Region. It is the number one coating manufacturer in most Asian countries including, but not limited to China, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia; and a key player in Thailand, Vietnam, Egypt, Taiwan, Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India. Throughout these countries, Nippon Paint is known for its dedication to high quality, innovative products and excellent customer service.

With more than 70 companies spread throughout Asia, it understands the local needs of its customers in every community. Each company embraces diversity and operates together. As diverse as we are, from our culture to our backgrounds, we embrace our Lean for Growth (LFG) values and purpose that magnifies Value Creation for our people, customers and stakeholders through our strong business foundations.

Nippon Paint marked its successful entry into the Pakistan market on 5th November, 2007. The Nippon Paint Pakistan Factory was inaugurated in 2009 in Lahore and has the manufacturing capacity to meet the future needs of its customers. Nippon Paint is a pioneer in tinting systems in the country and all authorized dealers are equipped with the Nippon Paint Colour Creations machines, a state-of-the-art computerized paint system catering to the desires of the most diverse clientele, offering them to choose from a palette of thousands of colours that are available to customers within minutes. The distribution currently spreads from the far South, Karachi and Gwadar, to the hilly areas of Mingora and ahead.

Nippon Paint Pakistan currently has more than 1000 outlets nationwide and continues to grow. Nippon Paint Pakistan offers a wide variety of products in the categories of Decorative, Protective Coatings, Auto Refinish and Automotive Segments.

For decorative segment, our focus is to provide appealing yet safe products that keep homes fresh, hygienic, and easy to clean. Our healthy paint choices provide an added layer of comfort and protection. Our Professional Painting Service offers a one-stop painting package that comprises of colour consultation, on-site inspection, technical inspection, defect rectification, supply & application, alongside full warranty services. Our trade-use paints are also widely used at construction sites, including high-rise buildings, factories, hospitals, community centers and bridges. As environmental protection and infrastructure maintenance emerge as common social problems, we have developed high-value-added products and services that increase the efficiency of logistics and performance of such products. Due to these continuous efforts, we have more than 60% share of Protective Coating supplies to SEPCO-III Lucky Coal 550MW Power Plant in Port Qasim in Karachi. The most notable achievement in recent times has been the 100% coatings contract for Kartarpur Corridor, which has been highlighted on a global level as an extraordinary initiative by the nation.

We cover a range of coatings in which we have a wide range of applications to steel, iron and aluminum as well as to glass, plastic and wood. A constant focus on advancing scientific and technological R&D has given us a leading edge in formula design, raw material purchase, manufacturing, and waste paint treatment.

In efforts to innovate for the automotive industry needs, Nippon Paint Pakistan has constantly set new industry standards to provide total service solutions in this highly competitive segment for automobile manufacturers. We supply products including surface treatment chemicals, protective basecoats, intermediate coats and sparkling topcoats. A major turning point of success for the company were the commencement of supplies to Atlas Honda Cars Pakistan in 2014 where Nippon Paint now is the major supplier for coatings for their automobiles. With Lucky KIA Motors, our share of the paints and coatings for their vehicles is 100%. Without stopping here, Nippon Paint is also working with Indus Motor Company since 2021 and will be expanding its scale of business by the end of 2022. In the same year, Nippon Paint also successfully secured all after-sales services for Pak Suzuki a few months ago.

With our business segments at boom, we also strive to be a brand that is conscious and active in contributing back to the society as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility. Nippon Paint Pakistan focuses on three pillars of CSR; Education, Empowerment and Engagement.

Under education, Nippon Paint has a Regional Flagship Program; Asia Young Designer Awards (AYDA). The program provides a platform for young and budding architects to share their ideas and learn how responsible and sustainable designs can change the world for the better. To date, AYDA has influenced over 35,000 students from over 1,200 universities encompassing 17 geographical locations. The platform offers opportunities for young talents to engage with personal coaches, mentors, attend skill-building workshops, and learn from renowned industry stalwarts.

Under empowerment, Nippon Paint Pakistan launched a pilot training program to train underprivileged women to become professional painters. With a rise in construction industry numbers, accounting for 2.53% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Source: Pakistan Economic Survey) there has been a significant increase in the demand for paint and skilled/unskilled labour as well. With that in our mind, our plan was to encourage women to take up the profession of a painter by the method of a case study. Nippon Paint Pakistan trained them, got them work opportunities and compensates the income gap for the initial years of their work. They are earning twice the amount they used to and these women would someday provide a helping hand by becoming trainers/influencers in the industry.

In order to engage the communities, whether by collaborating with local governments, business partners and NGOs, Nippon Paint is committed to localized programs that inspire hope and empower individuals, families, and communities to improve their lives in a sustainable way.

We at Nippon Paint strive to be the best at what we do and unwaveringly aim to be the dominant market leader in the coatings industry. Adopting and incorporating the best environmental practices, we aim to ensure environmental sustainability in all our operational activities. ‘Green Choice Series’ is a part and parcel of our vision and mission and with that in our mind; our work goes hand in hand with a sustainable future for all.

We would also like to acknowledge the efforts of PJBF (Pakistan-Japan Business Forum) which has always provided a platform for so many Japanese multinationals in Pakistan and highlighted all the aspects including the contribution of Japan in the economic development of Pakistan.

The two countries have always had friendly ties over the years. The relationship between the two countries mostly revolves around trade and economic cooperation. The forum has certainly strengthened the business ties between the two nations. Pakistani market has always leaned towards Japanese products and innovations due to their bespoke quality. Products with Japanese technology have always garnered a lot of trust and likeness in the local market.

PJBF has been the bridge between so many potential programs and investment opportunities from both countries to ensure optimum utilization of resources. With their continued efforts to support, guide and connect businesses from across borders, we hope to see PJBF do wonderful things in future.

