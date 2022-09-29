AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
World

Erdogan urges Putin to reduce tensions, extend Ukraine grains deal

Reuters Published September 29, 2022
ISTANBUL: Turkey's Tayyip Erdogan pressed Vladimir Putin in a call on Thursday to take steps to reduce tensions in Ukraine and urged the Russian leader to extend a deal protecting Black Sea grains exports, the president's office said.

Erdogan also cited Moscow's plans to incorporate four Ukrainian regions into Russia, which Turkey opposes, and he asked Putin to give peace negotiations another chance, according to Ankara's readout of the call.

Turkey, Russia reach deal resolving nuclear plant dispute

The U.N. and Turkey-brokered grains corridor, allowing Ukrainian shipping exports, is set to expire in late November and can be renewed with the backing of Russia and the other three parties to the agreement.

Tayyip Erdogan Vladimir Putin Black Sea grains exports Ukrainian shipping exports

