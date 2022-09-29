AGL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.75%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.66%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.3%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.8%)
EFERT 78.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.03%)
EPCL 55.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.54%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
FFL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.92%)
FLYNG 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
GGGL 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.19%)
GTECH 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.94%)
HUMNL 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.55%)
MLCF 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.13%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.94%)
TELE 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.15%)
TPLP 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.67%)
TREET 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.58%)
TRG 122.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-2.04%)
UNITY 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
WAVES 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
BR100 4,104 Decreased By -51.4 (-1.24%)
BR30 15,468 Decreased By -141.6 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,014 Decreased By -421.3 (-1.02%)
KSE30 15,312 Decreased By -192 (-1.24%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi unemployment falls to 9.7% in Q2

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 04:56pm
Follow us

DUBAI: Unemployment in Saudi Arabia among citizens fell to 9.7% in the second half of 2022, reflecting a downward trend in joblessness among Saudis that is a key objective of the crown prince’s plans to transform the economy.

The rate of joblessness among citizens fell from 11.3% in the second quarter of 2021, and eased 0.4 percentage points quarter on quarter according to data from the General Authority for Statistics published on Thursday. Overall unemployment in the kingdom stood at 5.8% in Q2, down from 6.6% a year earlier.

Job creation, especially for Saudi nationals, over 60% of whom are under 35, is a top priority for Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the country’s sweeping Vision 2030 agenda to diversify the economy away from oil.

A wide-ranging programme of privatisations and development of mega projects across the kingdom combined with surging GDP growth on higher oil prices have supported the expansion of the Saudi labour market. GDP soared 12.2% in Q2, beating estimates.

Workforce participation among female citizens is also on the rise; unemployment in this category fell to 19.3% in Q2, down from 22.3% in the year-ago period, making up almost 36% of the Saudi labour force.

Saudi Arabia’s wealth fund hires banks for debut green bonds

Major sectors that have recorded growth in jobs for Saudis include technology and communications, tourism and logistics, in line with Vision 2030 objectives to grow non-oil sectors of the economy.

Challenges remain however: at almost 10%, unemployment among citizens remains high, especially outside the main cities, amid rising living costs.

Employment opportunities also partly depend on the government’s ability to attract large sums of foreign investment, including into Vision 2030 projects.

Saudi Arabia GDP Saudi Arabia Economy Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund Saudi Arabia employment

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi unemployment falls to 9.7% in Q2

Fifth successive gain: Pakistan's rupee appreciates nearly 1.1% against US dollar

Pakistan needs much more assistance to recover from floods, Bilawal tells US senators

HBL says will contest allegations in terror-financing case in US

Oil rises towards $90 as OPEC+ considers output cut

Confidence in economy retreats: Ipsos survey

Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions

ADB to repurpose assistance for Pakistan to support flood rehabilitation

Taliban fire into air to disperse women’s rally backing Iran protests

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Read more stories