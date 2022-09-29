AGL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.45%)
ANL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.02%)
AVN 76.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
BOP 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.22%)
EPCL 55.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FCCL 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.69%)
FFL 6.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.37%)
GGGL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
GGL 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
GTECH 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.59%)
HUMNL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
KEL 2.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.41%)
MLCF 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 75.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.72%)
PAEL 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.26%)
PRL 17.62 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.77%)
TELE 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
TPL 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.94%)
TPLP 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.98%)
TREET 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.74%)
TRG 125.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.12%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.33%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,121 Decreased By -34.4 (-0.83%)
BR30 15,564 Decreased By -45.6 (-0.29%)
KSE100 41,105 Decreased By -330.5 (-0.8%)
KSE30 15,379 Decreased By -125.7 (-0.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China plans to issue 2.5 trillion yuan in treasury bonds in Q4

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 10:42am
Follow us

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China’s finance ministry plans to issue about 2.5 trillion yuan ($347.4 billion) in treasury bonds in the fourth quarter to help underpin the slowing economy, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Policymakers are gearing up to bolster the economy hobbled by strict COVID curbs and a property crisis after it narrowly escaped a contraction in the June quarter.

The treasury bond issuance plan was made during a meeting of the ministry on Wednesday, according to the sources.

The ministry has also urged local governments to complete issuing the roughly 500 billion yuan in special bonds by the end of October under carryover quotas from previous years, the sources said.

The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The planned issuance is expected to jump 21% from the issuance of 2.06 trillion yuan in government bonds in the same quarter a year earlier.

Amid weak consumption recovery and softening exports growth, authorities are doubling down on an infrastructure push, dusting off an old playbook by issuing debt to fund big public works projects to revive the economy.

The issuance of a total of 3.45 trillion yuan in local government special bonds for infrastructure has been completed by the end of June.

China’s onshore yuan hits lowest since global financial crisis

China’s economy generally recovered and stabilised in the third quarter and the country will push ahead with its economic programme in the fourth, state media quoted Premier Li Keqiang as saying on Wednesday.

But with few signs China will significantly ease its zero-COVID policy soon, many analysts expect the economy to grow by just 3% this year, which would be the slowest since 1976, excluding the 2.2% expansion during the initial COVID hit in 2020.

China’s finance ministry

Comments

1000 characters

China plans to issue 2.5 trillion yuan in treasury bonds in Q4

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Rupee, inflation, interest rates top wily Dar’s agenda

Oil prices drop as dollar strengthens, demand weakens

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Read more stories