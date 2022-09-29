AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

Sohail Sarfraz Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is facing a gigantic task to collect around Rs120 billion in the remaining two days of September to meet the monthly target of Rs684 billion by the end of the current month. So far, the FBR’s provisional revenue collection has stood at over Rs565 billion in September 2022 against the target of Rs684 billion, reflecting a shortfall of over and above Rs119 billion.

The FBR was required to collect nearly Rs60 billion per day in the last two days of September 2022 to meet the monthly target of Rs684 billion.

If the FBR fails to achieve the monthly target of Rs684 billion, the government would have to take contingency revenue measures including the imposition of sales tax on petroleum products. However, the FBR has intensified efforts to meet the desired revenue collection target to avoid contingency revenue measures.

Presently, the tax machinery is facing a challenging task to meet the assigned revenue collection target of Rs684 billion during September 2022.

Tax authorities have devised a strategy in consultation with Chief Commissioners of the LTOs and heads of MTUs to maximise revenue collection.

FBR analysing flood impact on revenue collection

The last date for payment of advance tax installments expired on September 25 and most of the corporate sector has deposited their due installment of advance tax by September 25.

Through the video link, the FBR reviewed the revenue performance of the big tax offices and medium tax offices. The possible decrease in revenue collection under few heads due to devastating floods was also discussed during the meeting.

In the last month, the FBR had provisionally collected net revenue of Rs489 billion during August 2022 against the target of Rs483 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs6 billion.

During the first two months of July and August of 2022-23, the FBR has collected Rs948 billion against the assigned revenue collection target of Rs926 billion. So far, the Board has surpassed the assigned target by Rs22 billion in the current fiscal year 2022-23. According to the provisional data, the FBR has collected net revenue of Rs489 billion during August 2022, which has exceeded the target of Rs483 billion against Rs448 billion collected during the same period last year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FBR LTOs FBR collection target provisional revenue collection

Comments

1000 characters

Rs684bn Sept target: FBR required to collect around Rs120bn in 2 days

Cabinet allows TCP to import 0.3m MTs of urea on G2G basis

$10bn may be sought from China during PM’s visit

Speculators won’t be allowed to play with PKR: Dar

Leaked audiotapes: Rana-led body likely to probe deeper

FCA staggering of Discos, KE: PD seeks Cabinet’s ex-post facto approval

PM’s aide ‘forcing’ PPIB to facilitate SEL’s project?

No ban on transit trade transactions: SBP

NA panel informed: Dasu project won’t be completed by May 2024

Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

Read more stories