Pakistan, EU agree on multifaceted uplift agenda

The meeting of the sub-group was co-chaired by Ian Hoskins, Deputy Head of South and South East Asia of the Brussels-based European Commission and Islam Zeb, joint secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, here on Wednesday.

Under the Multi-Indicative Programme (MIP) 2021-2027, the EU will provide Pakistan €265 million during the first three years in areas of Green Inclusive Growth, Human Capital and Governance, including the Rule of Law (ROL) and Human Rights (HR).

European Union’s total ongoing portfolio in Pakistan is worth € 630.19 million for 38 projects. Since 2001, over € 1.9 billion have been provided to Pakistan. The Flood Relief Assistance from European Union to Pakistan amounts to € 44.24 million.

With an emphasis on cooperation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction of flood-stricken areas and the people of Pakistan both sides discussed the level of present development cooperation and resolved to deepen their relation for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.

Pakistan and EU agreed on multifaceted development cooperation agenda in a number of sectors including smart agriculture, economic growth, sustainable infrastructure, technical and vocational education, climate and green development, digital transformation and health at the conclusion of the annual meeting of the Sub-Group on Development cooperation of the Pakistan EU Joint Commission at Ministry of Economic Affairs.

“We are here to commit that the European Union will, under its MIP support the economic and social development of Pakistan and integrate post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction into the existing plan, which we consider of paramount importance for the people of Pakistan,” said Ian Hoskins during the meeting. While welcoming the support of the EU the Co-chair for Pakistan said: “We appreciate and hugely value the support being provided by the EU over decades and are very thankful to the immediate relief assistance of the EU during the recent climate calamity”.

The Sub-group meeting took stock of the implementation of the Multiyear Indicative Plan, the Annual Action Plan; the post-flood rehabilitation and reconstruction and how to cope with it; and reviewed the progress of ongoing EU funded projects.

The meeting was attended by high level officials for Pakistan and Brussels.

