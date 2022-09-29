AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Pakistan

Etisalat team visits PTA

Published 29 Sep, 2022 05:54am
ISLAMABAD: A delegation from Etisalat visited Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Headquarters, Islamabad Wednesday, said a press release issued.

The delegation which comprised Mikhail Gerchuk, Etisalat International Group CEO; Dr Kamal Sameer Shehadi, Chief Strategy Officer Etisalat Group; Hatem Bamatraf, Group CEO PTCL Abdul Rehman Al Raheem Al Nooriyani, CEO Etisalat International Pakistan met with Chairman PTA, Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa (retired).

The two sides discussed the future plans of Etisalat Group, PTCL and Ufone for enhancing connectivity, improving infrastructure and future investment opportunities in Pakistan. The two sides agreed to expand mutual collaboration to further bolster efforts in the digital transformation of the country.

