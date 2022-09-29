Mahsa Amini family files complaint in Iran over her arrest

TEHRAN: Mahsa Amini’s parents have filed a complaint against the police who arrested their daughter for allegedly breaching Iran’s strict dress code before she died in custody, their lawyer said Wednesday.

Amini, 22, died in a Tehran hospital three days after her arrest by the morality police, authorities announced on September 16.

The complaint was filed “against the perpetrators of their daughter’s arrest” and the police who spoke with her following her detention, lawyer Saleh Nikbakht said, quoted by ISNA news agency.