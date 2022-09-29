AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 29 Sep, 2022
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday (September 28, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 27-09-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        21,000        235        21,235        21,735       -500/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           22,506        252        22,758        23,293       -535/-
===========================================================================

KCA cotton crop Cotton Spot Rates Pakistan rupees Cotton rate

