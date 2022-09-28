AGL 6.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.33%)
ANL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.82%)
AVN 76.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.07%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.19%)
CNERGY 4.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
EFERT 78.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.25%)
EPCL 55.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-3.1%)
FCCL 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.52%)
FFL 6.54 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.93%)
FLYNG 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
GGGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.86%)
GGL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.12%)
GTECH 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.41%)
HUMNL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
KEL 3.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.48%)
MLCF 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 76.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.63%)
PAEL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.39%)
PRL 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.85%)
TELE 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.11%)
TPL 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.95%)
TPLP 21.37 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.85%)
TREET 23.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.8%)
TRG 125.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-1.76%)
UNITY 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.16%)
WAVES 11.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,155 Decreased By -18.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 15,610 Decreased By -196.3 (-1.24%)
KSE100 41,435 Decreased By -83.1 (-0.2%)
KSE30 15,504 Decreased By -57.7 (-0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 178.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.25%

Honda Atlas puts off its plan to launch HR-V in Pakistan

  • Decision comes as auto industry continues to struggle with restrictions on imports
Bilal Hussain Published 28 Sep, 2022 08:13pm
Follow us

Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan has put off its plan to introduce the locally-assembled version of its Vezel (HR-V), an official privy to the development told Business Recorder on Wednesday.

The official, on the condition of anonymity, said the company was earlier testing its Honda Vezel in Pakistan and evaluating feasibility.

However, the company has now reconsidered its decision, a development that comes as the auto industry continues to struggle with restrictions imposed on imports of the sector.

Honda Atlas to introduce locally-assembled Vezel in Pakistan?

Echoing the views, auto sector expert Mashood Khan said feasibility for launching a new car in Pakistan cannot be conducted at the moment because “no company can launch a car in the present circumstances”.

Khan, a former chairman at the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), said the government’s restrictions on import of completely knocked down (CKD) and completely built up (CBU) units has made manufacturing of current models difficult.

The market should not expect launch of new cars unless the country’s foreign exchange reserves get a boost, according to Khan.

Pakistan moved to restrict imports, especially those of the auto sector, as policymakers looked at ways to stem the decline of the rupee. The currency, under severe pressure due to falling foreign exchange reserves, endured its worst month in over 50 years in July, prompting the government to restrict inward shipments.

In September, the rupee again came precariously close to hitting its all-time low before a minor respite in the last four trading sessions. Since Friday (September 23), the rupee has cumulatively appreciated by Rs7.59 or 3.3% in the inter-bank market.

“The appreciation appears to be a short-lived phenomenon. We hope the government will take concrete steps to sustain and stabilise the economy and subsequently, the local currency,” Khan added.

Earlier, Business Recorder reported that Honda Atlas was preparing to launch the HR-V. At the time, an official said the company might launch a petrol variant in Pakistan.

Honda to cut car output by up to 40% in Japan on supply problems

Despite price hikes, the market share of SUV segment has expanded from 5% to 20% in three years as automobile firms launched several new models, according to a study conducted earlier this year by a car manufacturer.

Honda cars auto sector Automobile automobile sector Pakistan auto sector Honda Atlas CBU CKD Pakistan's auto sector

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas puts off its plan to launch HR-V in Pakistan

Audio leaks: Another clip surfaces, purportedly of Imran and 'foreign conspiracy' cipher

Appreciation run continues: Pakistan's rupee gains another 0.77% against US dollar

Pakistan dollar bonds slump after Dar vows to bring down interest rates

One Chinese national killed, two injured in shooting in Karachi's Saddar area

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

Army chief says resurgence of terrorism will not be tolerated

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in US crude, fuel stocks

India appoints retired General Anil Chauhan as defence chief

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Read more stories